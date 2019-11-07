There are a lot of smartphones coming out right now. And especially in the flagship space, we’re seeing a big shift in the kinds of features that might be available in those compared to other phones that might be at a lower price point. While the Honor 9X might not be considered a flagship device, there are actually some features that are not available on even the higher priced phones. And that’s what we want to go through for a little bit right now. Let’s take a look at the Honor 9X and five of its best features.

If there’s one thing Honor never shies away from, it’s trying something unique for their phone backings. And this is a perfect example – the Honor 9X has this X design almost like two chevron designs all meeting in the middle. And it just looks really awesome, especially when you shine it under a light. This is the blue edition, obviously, and this kind of unique design is not something you really see even in phones that might be twice the price point.

Another thing you might notice on the back is a fingerprint reader. This is another feature we’re starting to see less and less of, as face unlock becomes more popular, and even if it might be pretty reliable now, the fingerprint reader has always been – for the most part -reliable. It’s really easy to set up, and, when you’re holding the phone, just land the index finger naturally where the fingerprint reader is, and it turns on immediately.

Which leads you right into the next part of the phone that is really nice, and that is the full screen display. You don’t get any notches, you don’t get a big forehead – not even really that big of a chin, you just get a full screen, and it’s really enjoyable especially for media and for gaming, which we’ll get into a little bit later. This is possible because of a pop up camera which is hidden right here in the corner. If I were to turn on the camera, and then turn on the front facing camera, it just pops right up, nice and hidden away from sight, and allows for the screen to just take up the entire front of the phone.

We have taken a few pictures with that front facing camera. It performs pretty well. Also, it has that beauty mode that you can expect from phones by Honor. Crank it up to 11 if you want to, but as far as the camera is concerned, one great feature here is a 48 megapixel sensor. It’s one of three cameras that is here on the back – you have the 48 megapixel main sensor, you have an 8 megapixel wide, and then a 2 megapixel depth sensor for portraits. So you do get a lot of options in the camera app – even a night mode, which is something you can use at any time as well. But the 48 megapixel sensor allows for a little bit more quality out of a phone that’s only €299. 48 megapixels is already a high and impressive number, and you can use all 48 megapixels if you want. But the default mode allows for the camera sensor to do pixel binning, so you get ultimately 12 megapixel shots with good detail and good sharpness.

And finally, there’s one more thing about this phone that is really awesome, and that happens to be its performance. You’re not looking at super high end flagship specifications here. But the HiSilicon Kirin 710F is what powers this phone, and it comes with a couple of features that should be great for general users – even general gamers. We’re talking about GPU Turbo something that you might have heard from other Honor devices. GPU Turbo ups the ante a little by providing a bit of a boost when you’re playing certain games that it supports, that includes games like PUBG Mobile. That’s not to say this phone is incapable of playing plenty of other games, I have installed a few other ones on here, including Mario Kart Tour, and it does quite well. And for those of you out there who want to move on to the next shooter, of course, Call of Duty Mobile works fine on this as well.

So with all of that in mind, it’s pretty obvious that there’s just enough that’s put into a phone this cheap, so that it still provides a good experience for anyone who might scoop it up. You still get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage in the more premium tier models; and if you’re still clamoring for a headphone jack, that is also available on the bottom as well.

This is a phone that provides a few features that you might not actually find in flagship phones today, and we think that’s one of the most significant takeaways about this smartphone. The phone is becoming available in more places and still at a very low price.