HONOR will be launching the HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S alongside its MagicBook 15 in India tomorrow, July 31. However, ahead of launch, Amazon India has gone ahead and listed the HONOR 9A on their website. The listing was first spotted by FoneArena. Moreover, it allows users to make payments and purchase the device.

The HONOR 9A is listed for Rs 11,999 (~$160). The price is for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is unclear whether the pricing is correct as the product is yet to go official. However, we expect the launch price to be lower.

HONOR 9A specifications