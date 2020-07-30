Honor 9A
HONOR will be launching the HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S alongside its MagicBook 15 in India tomorrow, July 31. However, ahead of launch, Amazon India has gone ahead and listed the HONOR 9A on their website. The listing was first spotted by FoneArena. Moreover, it allows users to make payments and purchase the device.

The HONOR 9A is listed for Rs 11,999 (~$160). The price is for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is unclear whether the pricing is correct as the product is yet to go official. However, we expect the launch price to be lower.

HONOR 9A specifications

Display6.3-inch HD+ IPS LCD
88.4% screen-to-body ratio
1600p x 720 pixels
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Expandable up to 512GB via microSD
Rear Cameras13MP (F/1.8) main
5MP (F/2.2) wide-angle
2MP (F/2.2) depth
Front Camera8MP (F/2.0)
Battery5,000mAh
10W charging
OSMagic UI 3.1 (Android 10)
Dimension159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04 mm
Weight185 grams
