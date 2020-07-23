HONOR has announced that it will be launching the company’s most affordable smartphones in India – HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S. The duo will come with Magic UI 3.1, which is based on Android 10. Both the smartphones will come pre-installed with AppGallery. The HONOR 9A will be available for sale on Amazon, whereas HONOR 9S will be sold via Flipkart in India.

Meanwhile, Amazon has confirmed that the HONOR 9A will be launching on July 31. It features a 6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It is said to come equipped with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expandable up to 512GB with microSD card.

It will sport a triple rear camera setup: 13MP camera with f/1.8 aperture + 5MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front will lie an 8MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. Further, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.