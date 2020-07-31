HONOR has launched two entry-level smartphones in India – the HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S. The HONOR 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. You get three cameras at the back, with the main snapper using a 13MP sensor, accompanied by a 5MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

It sports an 8MP camera on the front, and a large 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on. It costs Rs 9999 and will be available from Amazon.in starting from August 6. For the first sale it will be available for Rs 8999.

HONOR 9S

On the other hand, the HONOR 9S features a 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ display. It is powered by the same MediaTek P22 SoC. It packs a 3,020mAh battery and 2GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. It costs Rs 6499 and will be available from Flipkart starting from August. For the first sale it will be available for Rs. 5999.

HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S specifications