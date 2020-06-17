HONOR 9A

HONOR will be launching the HONOR 9A globally on June 23. The smartphone was first announced in Russia back in April. It features a 6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display.

The HONOR 9A is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB with microSD. It runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1 on top. Further, it a dual SIM device (nano + nano + microSD).

On the optics front, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup: 13MP camera with f/1.8 aperture + a 5MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture + a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

The HONOR 9A is a budget device. It was introduced in Russia for 10990 Ruble (~ $150). It comes in Black, Blue and Green color options.

