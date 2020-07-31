HONOR will be launching three devices in India today. The HONOR 9A, HONOR 9S smartphones and HONOR MagicBook 15 are all set to be announced at the event. The launch will be streamed live at 2 PM through HONOR India’s Facebook account and YouTube channel. You can also watch it below.

The HONOR MagicBook 15 comes with a compact, thin and lightweight design. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with TÜV Rheinland Certification. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It packs 8GB DDR4 RAM with 256GB/512GB PCIe NVME SSD storage.

Moreover, the HONOR 9A has already been listed on Amazon India website for Rs 11,999 (~$160). The price is for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is unclear whether the pricing is correct as the product is yet to go official. However, we expect the launch price to be lower.