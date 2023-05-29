HONOR makes some of the best affordable Android smartphones, and today, the company unveiled the HONOR 90 and 90 Pro at an event in China. The new smartphones are the successor to last year's HONOR 80 series, and feature impressive specs such as Quad-Curved Display, 200MP camera sensor, and latest Snapdragon chipsets.

Taking a closer look at the displays, both the HONOR 90 and the HONOR 90 Pro feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved screen that support 120Hz refresh rate as well as peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits. HONOR has also included many eye comforting features, such as Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display, that helps prevent interference with the body's natural melatonin secretion and helps in better sleep quality as well.

Powering the HONOR 90 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, while the higher-end HONOR 90 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. There's ample amount of RAM and on-board storage for day-to-day tasks, while the GPU Turbo X technology makes for smooth gameplay experiences even on demanding titles.

2 Images HONOR 90 HONOR 90 Pro

Taking a look at the back, both the smartphones feature a 200MP primary sensor with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor, enabling 16-in-1 pixel binning for equivalent 2.24 µm large pixels. While a 2MP depth camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor is present on both the smartphones, the Pro model features an additional 32MP telephoto shooter.

HONOR claims significant improvements in Portrait Mode, boasting enhanced bokeh for a more authentic effect. Both the smartphones are powered by a big 5,000 mAh battery and run on the latest HONOR MagicOS 7.1 (based on Android 13) out of the box. HONOR has also included a number of smart features to enhance productivity to the maximum.

HONOR 90 series is currently only available in China, but the company has announced that it will be launching the devices in global markets with Google Mobile Services soon. Pricing for the HONOR 90 starts at RMB 2499 (~$350), while the Pro model starts at RMB 3299 (~460).