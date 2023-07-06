After the successful launch of the HONOR Magic5 Pro, HONOR Magic Vs foldable, and the Magic5 Lite earlier this year, the company is back with a new affordable midranger, the HONOR 90. The new midranger borrows many design elements from its predecessor and the latest flagship series. HONOR upgraded the camera, chipset, display, and even the battery, all without sacrificing the great build quality and premium feel.

The HONOR 90 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G chipset with up to 12GB of memory, and up to 512GB of storage. It has a large, beautiful, 120Hz display, a 200MP rear camera, and an up-to-date MagicOS 7.1 software based on Android 13. It supports fast charging, and there are plenty of enhancements and improvements on the inside that make this a compelling device. Without any further ado, let’s dive in and take a closer look.

The HONOR 90 is an excellent midranger. It's fast, responsive, has a great camera setup, and it can last a full day on a single charge. The HONOR 90 has a large 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, support for 66W fast wired charging, and a triple camera setup on the back.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 435 PPI, 2664 x 1200, 120Hz, 1600 nits

6.7-inch AMOLED, 435 PPI, 2664 x 1200, 120Hz, 1600 nits RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 256/512GB

256/512GB Battery: 5,000 mAh, 66W wired

5,000 mAh, 66W wired Ports: USB-C

USB-C Operating System: MagicOS 7.1 (Based on Android 13)

MagicOS 7.1 (Based on Android 13) Front camera: 50MP

50MP Rear cameras: Primary: 200MP, f/1.9, Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, Depth: 2MP, f/2.4

Primary: 200MP, f/1.9, Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, Depth: 2MP, f/2.4 Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

5G, LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, NFC Dimensions: 162.9 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm

162.9 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm Colors: Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Peacock Blue, Diamond Silver (HONOR Store Exclusive)

Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Peacock Blue, Diamond Silver (HONOR Store Exclusive) Weight: 183g

183g IP Rating: None Pros Beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Great build quality and thin design

Fast performance

Good camera quality

Long battery life and fast charging Cons It's slippery without a case

No ingress protection

HONOR 90: Price & Availability

The HONOR 90 was globally announced in Paris on July 6, and the phone officially launched in a select few countries in Europe, including in the UK. The HONOR 90 is available in three colors, Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Diamond Silver. The latter is exclusive to HONOR’s Online Store. The base unit comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, while the higher-end configuration ups the memory to 12GB and the storage to 512GB.

The HONOR 90 will start at £449.99 in the UK, for 8/256GB model, and the 12/512GB device will retail for £499.99. Elsewhere in Europe, the device will cost €599.90 for the 12/512GB model.

For a limited time, users can pre-order the HONOR 90 from HONOR’s website, and use the AUKH905 code to get 5% off until 19th July. For an additional £9.99, users will be able to pick up the HONOR Pad X8 tablet. That's £130 in savings.

Color, RAM & Storage Price (GBP) Price (EUR) Emerald Green, 8GB + 256GB £449.99 €549.90 Midnight Black, 8GB + 256GB £449.99 €549.90 Midnight Black, 12GB + 512GB N/A €599.90 Emerald Green, 12GB + 512GB £499.99 €599.90 Diamond Silver, 12GB + 512GB (HONOR Store Exclusive) £499.99 €599.90

What’s in the box

The HONOR 90 arrived in a plain white box, and given the size, you might be able to guess that it contains far more than just the phone itself. The phone comes with all the tools and accessories you need to get started, and I'm glad to see HONOR providing all of the essential accessories upon purchase.

In a similar HONOR fashion, the company provides a clear transparent case, a 66W fast charging power adapter, a USB-A to USB-C cable, user manuals, a warranty card, and a SIM ejector pin. It’s always great to see companies continue including accessories, especially when the device in question is priced in the mid-tier.

Design

Familiar and stylish design

The curved edge makes the phone feel comfortable in the hand

Slippery back panel

Before we get started, HONOR generously provided the beautiful Meadow Green model for review, which looks stunning from all angles. The color is reminiscent of the one we’ve seen of the HONOR Magic5 Pro and the Magic5 Lite. The only problem is that it’s hard to capture the beauty on camera. That said, I tried to capture it to the best of my ability, and you’ll see it in even more photos down below.

The HONOR 90 feels light and compact, and despite the phone being on the larger side, it’s comfortable and easy to use even with one hand.

The HONOR 90 feels light and compact, and despite the phone being on the larger side, it’s comfortable and easy to use even with one hand. The only slight nitpick I have is that HONOR is still using the slippery rear cover, which makes it hard to recommend without a case. The device can easily slide out of your hand after a few minutes. I’d strongly advise you to get a case, or use the transparent one that’s included in the box.

The HONOR 90 looks familiar. There are minor differences between the HONOR 80 and the new HONOR 90 on the outside. The first difference that catches my attention is the look of the camera module on the back. These are still housed in two circular islands. The camera module has an oval shape that gives it more character, making the phone stand out more. The camera island protrudes marginally, just enough for the phone to wobble on a flat surface. This wasn't a deal-breaker, as I tend to hold the device while using it, but it could be deemed frustrating when checking on the time and notifications.

The HONOR 90 has a conventional button and port layout and the power and volume rocker are on the right side. There’s nothing on the left, and the top only houses a microphone. The bottom contains the SIM card slot, another microphone, a single speaker, and the USB Type-C port.

Specifications

The HONOR 90 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition. It’s a slightly higher-clocked version of the standard Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The chip has one Cortex-A710 clocked at 2.5GHz, three Cortex-A710 clocked at 2.36GHz, and four Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz. It uses the Adreno 644 GPU and has 8/12GB of RAM depending on the storage configuration ranging from 256GB to 512GB.

In terms of raw power, the chip is capable of playing graphics-intensive games, and the memory ensures the device can comfortably load multiple applications in the background, without requiring constant reloading. It’s efficient, and it’s based on the 4nm process. It supports 5G connectivity, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.

HONOR 90 SoC Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, 435 PPI, 2664 x 1200, 120Hz, 1600 nits RAM 8/12GB Storage 256/512GB Battery 5,000 mAh, 66W wired Ports USB-C Operating System MagicOS 7.1 (Based on Android 13) Front camera 50MP Rear cameras Primary: 200MP, f/1.9, Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, Depth: 2MP, f/2.4 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, NFC Dimensions 162.9 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm Colors Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Peacock Blue, Diamond Silver (HONOR Store Exclusive) Weight 183g IP Rating None

Display

Large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz

Great sunlight visibility

Colorful screen with small bezels and curved edges

The display features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 2664 x 1200 resolution, 435 PPI, and up to 1600 nits of brightness. It’s bright, colorful, and absolutely stunning. It’s a Quad Curved Floating Display, as HONOR likes to call it, and while I’m not a massive fan of curved edges, even I have to admit that it looks beautiful. The bezels on the sides are nonexistent, and the top and bottom are very small. The curved edges appear less intrusive, compared to the Magic5 Pro, and it took about 30 minutes to get used to typing quickly using the keyboard.

It's a stunning display panel, and given the fact this is a midrager, I have to say it's one of the best displays I've seen at this price point.

The display has 100% DCI-P3 coverage. It's a stunning display panel, and given the fact this is a midrager, I have to say it's one of the best displays I've seen at this price point. During my testing, I haven’t come across any issues. It’s perfectly calibrated right out of the factory, and the sunlight visibility was excellent too. Text was always readable in direct sunlight, without distortion or discoloration. Gaming, consuming content, and reading were always enjoyable, and the 120Hz refresh rate made the experience smooth and fluid.

HONOR continues to implement its 3840Hz PWM Dimming, Dynamic Dimming, and Circadian Night Display technology on its smartphones, and the HONOR 90 is the latest in the lineup to support the useful Eye Comfort Features. Additionally, HONOR certified the display to support HDR 10+, which is now supported on Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix for a more enjoyable watching experience. I watched a few shows and movies, and they all looked amazing. The screen was bright with plenty of detail and colors, and there's nothing wrong I can say about the quality of this panel.

Cameras

Close

Excellent camera quality with great detail, dynamic range, and sharpness

The ultrawide camera isn't as vibrant and sharp as the main camera

Superb front-facing camera

Low-light and night photos can be noisy and out of focus

The HONOR 90 comes with a triple camera setup, consisting of a 200MP f/1.9 primary, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Given that most smartphones have a telephoto camera, that would’ve been much preferred instead of the depth sensor, but at least portraits benefit from the improved bokeh and background blur.

Speaking of portraits, they’re usually excellent. They have plenty of detail, sharpness, and the backdrop is usually on point with the subject perfectly selected. The colors are balanced, and although they’re often on the more saturated and vivid side of things, they appear great. The primary camera takes beautiful photos in good lighting conditions. The images are sharp, with great dynamic range, and no visible noise.

The primary camera takes beautiful photos in good lighting conditions. The images are sharp, with great dynamic range, and no visible noise.

The primary camera takes beautiful photos in good lighting conditions. The images are sharp, with great dynamic range, and no noise. Focus is usually on point, and there’s a great amount of contrast and shadows. The colors are a little too vivid to my liking and aren’t true to life, but they come out crisp and clear. If anything, there’s perhaps a bit too much overprocessing that results in some loss of fine detail, but the photos do usually turn out rather good.

The ultrawide camera takes great photos in general, but the colors aren't as vibrant, and the image isn't as sharp as the main camera. While the lack of detail is expected, the difference in color between the primary and the ultrawide sensors are easy to notice. Focus can also be an issue while using the ultrawide, although it wasn't a major issue during daytime in good lighting conditions. Generally speaking, it’s good enough for social media, but you might have to do some color correction to match the rest of your photos.

The front-facing camera is a 50MP sensor. It provides great colors, albeit, they’re a bit oversaturated. There’s plenty of detail and sharpness, and the overall quality of the photo is usually perfect. Dynamic range is also good, and I haven’t taken a photo where the sky would’ve been blown out of the ordinary. If you want to take a lot of selfies, this will do a fantastic job.

The low-light photos are less impressive. The camera struggles to focus at night, and the sensor produces a lot of noise. When the camera is in focus, the overall results are actually not that bad, but it's worth mentioning that some source of light is required. When shooting images of the sky, the stars will be visible, but the sensor will have a hard time focusing, that'll result in blurry and noisy shots. Very dark areas and environments are extremely challenging, but when there’s a small light source, the images turn out sharp with minimal noise. There's a workaround to make the low-light capability better, but you'll have to fiddle with it to make the most out of it in challenging conditions.

Camera Samples

Daytime

Selfie

Ultrawide

Low-light

Software

MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13

Two years of OS, and three years of security updates

Plenty of features and clean UI

The HONOR 90 comes with the same software as the Magic5 Pro, except for a few premium features that remain exclusive to the flagship device. The phone runs the latest MagicOS 7.1 version based on Android 13. The company confirmed to us that the HONOR 90 will receive two years of OS, and three years of security updates.

HONOR did a great job optimizing the 90, and I haven’t experienced any sluggish behavior whatsoever. The phone remained cool, even during the heatwave in the UK, and was always smooth and responsive. The animations are fast, and the 120Hz display makes the phone feel snappy.

MagicOS has great unique quirks and features, and the HONOR 90 benefits from all of these, although the OS still misses out on Material You theming features, and instead opts for HONOR’s own theming engine. The themes only let you change the wallpaper and the icons. There are more themes that users can download from the Themes store, but I still would’ve appreciated a little more customization to further personalize my experience with Material You instead.

Looks aside, the device has all the features you’d expect. There’s an Always-on Display, the ability to multitask using the Multi-Window edge panel, Circadian Night Display, 3840Hz PWM dimming for lower screen flickers, and more. The vibrator motor also provides plenty of feedback and doesn’t feel cheap. It’s perfectly suitable for games and provides the right amount of feedback for notifications and calls.

Overall, the HONOR 90 is a great smartphone with plenty of useful features. MagicOS 7.1 is well-optimized and runs well. Apps can switch easily, and multitasking was always a breeze. There are plenty of customization options, and the phone feels smooth and snappy. There’s not much I can complain about, and generally speaking, the HONOR 90 will provide an enjoyable and seamless experience for most users.

Speakers

Like previous HONOR-made devices in the same lineup, the new HONOR 90 doesn’t have stereo speakers. It’s equipped with a single bottom-firing speaker. It provides acceptable results, but there’s nothing that’d make it stand out among the myriad of affordable smartphones. The speaker distorts a lot at higher volumes, and it lacks bass.

It’s not the most competitive speaker, especially as many devices in the same price range offer at least a stereo setup. That said, watching movies, videos, and playing games will be enjoyable, but you might want to grab a pair of earbuds or a portable speaker for listening to music.

Battery

It can last for up to two days on a single charge

66W fast wired charging

No wireless charging

The HONOR 90 comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery, a modest 200 mAh increase over the HONOR 80 from 2022. During my time, the HONOR 90 could last a day without a problem. Two days were achievable when I didn’t rely on the GPS and didn’t play games during my free time. HONOR did well in the battery department, and the HONOR 90 can comfortably last two days on a single charge, or a full day with heavy usage.

HONOR did well in the battery department, and the HONOR 90 can comfortably last two days on a single charge, or a full day with heavy usage.

When it comes to charging, we see a similarly impressive result. Like the HONOR 90’s predecessors, the phone supports 66W fast wired charging. Topping up the device is rather quick, much faster than other devices in the same category, saving you time to focus on other important tasks. As someone who often puts their phone on charge at night, I quickly switched into the habit of only doing that when I knew I had to leave early and needed a full charge at the start of my day.

Unfortunately, the one thing still missing from this midranger is the ability to charge wirelessly. While the feature isn’t essential for most buyers in this category, it would still be considered as a "nice to have", and I'd expect it on a device of this caliber in 2023. I can only hope that HONOR manages to include it on a future model, but as it stands, you get at least a fast and convenient way to charge the HONOR 90 with a 66W power adapter – included in the box.

HONOR 90: Should I buy it?

Buy it if…

You’re after a beautiful smartphone with a large, bright, and colorful display

You need a solid midranger that does all at a competitive price tag

You want a phone that can last for up to two days and support 66W fast charging

Don’t buy it if…

You want to take lots of photos at night and in low-light

You want a rugged, durable smartphone with ingress protection

You consume a lot of content and the speaker plays a crucial role for you

Yes, but make sure you set your expectations. The HONOR 90 ticks a lot of boxes, and offers a well-rounded package for the money. It takes great photos in general, and while it won’t be as impressive as the HONOR Magic5 Pro, it’s worth remembering that it costs half of that. It’s an excellent midranger that runs without a problem, and is powerful enough to cope with most tasks, such as multitasking, playing more demanding games, and taking photos.

The HONOR 90 is a stylish and powerful midranger. It ticks a lot of boxes, and offers a well-rounded package that makes it a great alternative at this competitive price range.

While we’re on the topic of photos, the HONOR 90 captures decent photos in most lighting conditions. The 200MP snapper on the back has great dynamic range, enough detail, and great overall quality to compete against other similarly priced devices, such as the Galaxy A54.

The HONOR 90 is a brilliant all-rounder with a great camera setup, fast charging, a powerful chipset, and beautiful display. The HONOR 90 ticks most of the boxes, and while it lacks a few notable features from my wishlist, it’s a solid alternative to other midrangers in the same price category.

However, it’s worth pointing out some of its flaws, as it could be a dealbreaker for some. The HONOR 90 lacks stereo speakers, ingress protection, and it doesn’t support wireless charging. While the latter is a non-issue for many users in this price range, I’d love to see it trickle down to more affordable smartphones. Given that many devices come with some form of ingress protection today, it'd be great to see HONOR do more to protect the less expensive gadgets from at least water.

That said, HONOR nailed it with the HONOR 90, and it created a device that makes it a no-brainer to recommend for most users. If you’re after a great general smartphone that’s compact, takes great photos, is responsive, and lasts a while on a single charge, then look no further.