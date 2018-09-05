Honor 8X brings one kind of notch, 8X Max has another
8X: HiSilicon Kirin 710
Octa-core (4x2.2GHz Cortex-A73 + 4x1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-G51 GPU
8X Max: Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636
Octa-core (4x1.8GHz + 4x1.6GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 509 GPU
OR Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (4x2.2GHz + 4x1.95GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU
8X: 6.5 inches
1080 x 2340 (~396 ppi)
8X Max: 7.12 inches
1080 x 2244 (~350 ppi)
4GB or 6GB RAM
64GB or 128GB storage
microSD up to 256GB
8X rear: 20MP @ f/1.8 + 2MP
Front: 16MP @ f/2
8X Max rear: 16MP @ f/2 + 2MP @ f/2.4
Front: 8MP @ f/2
8X: 3,750mAh
8X Max: 5,000mAh
18W charging
September 5th, 2018
8X: 175 grams
8X Max: 210 grams
Glass
EMUI 8.2
Android 8.1 Oreo
Huawei’s youth-focused subsidiary is back in aciton in China with the launch of the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. The SKUs for these two models range between three systems-on-chips, six memory configurations and a whole bunch of pretty colors.
Where to begin? Well, the 6.5-inch notched display on the 8X has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio while the 7.12-inch display on the 8X Max with a minimalized notch made it to 90 percent. They have dual rear cameras — with one main sensor and a complementary detail sensor — fingerprint sensors and refractive gglass industrial design.
Special to the 8X Max are Dolby-enhanced stereo speakers while the Kirin 710 on the 8X facilitates its GPU Turbo technlogy for performance optimization while gaming.
The 8X is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6/64 and 6/128 configurations from ¥1,399. Only 4GB RAM versions of the 8X Max are currently available with 64GB and 128GB storage options and it goes from ¥1,499. A 6/64 variant should be coming soon. First sales have been completed with further batch sales scheduled for the weeks to come.
As if the Honor Play and Honor Magic 2 weren’t enough for us.
