Honor 8X brings one kind of notch, 8X Max has another

Huawei’s youth-focused subsidiary is back in aciton in China with the launch of the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. The SKUs for these two models range between three systems-on-chips, six memory configurations and a whole bunch of pretty colors.

Where to begin? Well, the 6.5-inch notched display on the 8X has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio while the 7.12-inch display on the 8X Max with a minimalized notch made it to 90 percent. They have dual rear cameras — with one main sensor and a complementary detail sensor — fingerprint sensors and refractive gglass industrial design.

Special to the 8X Max are Dolby-enhanced stereo speakers while the Kirin 710 on the 8X facilitates its GPU Turbo technlogy for performance optimization while gaming.

The 8X is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6/64 and 6/128 configurations from ¥1,399. Only 4GB RAM versions of the 8X Max are currently available with 64GB and 128GB storage options and it goes from ¥1,499. A 6/64 variant should be coming soon. First sales have been completed with further batch sales scheduled for the weeks to come.

As if the Honor Play and Honor Magic 2 weren’t enough for us.