Honor 8a Prime
Up next
Author
Tags

HONOR has announced a new budget device, the HONOR 8A Prime in Russia. It is a rebranded HONOR 8A Pro that was launched last year, but this one comes at a lower price point.

HONOR 8A Prime specifications

  • 6.09-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
  • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Dimensions: 156.28×73.5×8.0mm; Weight: 150g
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
  • 3020mAh battery

The HONOR 8A Prime will be made available in Midnight Black, Blue, Emerald Green color options. It is priced at 9990 rubles (~US$ 127) and is available on HONOR Russia e-Store. Further, availability in other markets is not known yet.

Source: Honor

You May Also Like

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specs comparison

HUAWEI P40 Pro checks almost every box for a flagship, but how does it stand up to Galaxy S20+? Find out in HUAWEI P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ comparison

HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro concept render suggests reverse notch

The HUAWEI P40 and P40 Pro aren’t even official yet, and rumors are starting to pop-up concerning the fall flagship, the Mate 40 Pro.
Foxconn

Foxconn ready for seasonal demand, as it has enough workers in factories

It seems that Foxconn has everything ready to deal with demand and produce the new iPhones that could be launched in fall by Apple