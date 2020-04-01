HONOR has announced a new budget device, the HONOR 8A Prime in Russia. It is a rebranded HONOR 8A Pro that was launched last year, but this one comes at a lower price point.

HONOR 8A Prime specifications

6.09-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Fingerprint sensor

Dimensions: 156.28×73.5×8.0mm; Weight: 150g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

3020mAh battery

The HONOR 8A Prime will be made available in Midnight Black, Blue, Emerald Green color options. It is priced at 9990 rubles (~US$ 127) and is available on HONOR Russia e-Store. Further, availability in other markets is not known yet.

Source: Honor