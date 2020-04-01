Honor 8a Prime
HONOR has announced a new budget device, the HONOR 8A Prime in Russia. It is a rebranded HONOR 8A Pro that was launched last year, but this one comes at a lower price point.

HONOR 8A Prime specifications

  • 6.09-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
  • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Dimensions: 156.28×73.5×8.0mm; Weight: 150g
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
  • 3020mAh battery

The HONOR 8A Prime will be made available in Midnight Black, Blue, Emerald Green color options. It is priced at 9990 rubles (~US$ 127) and is available on HONOR Russia e-Store. Further, availability in other markets is not known yet.

Source: Honor

