HONOR, at its IFA event today, introduced its new HONOR 70 smartphone. A part of its N-series lineup, the HONOR 70 offers amazing camera features and overall hardware specs. Built for camera enthusiasts, the company has introduced the HONOR 70 smartphone at an attractive starting price of €549 — a price point at which several Android smartphones, including the Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a, are available. In this comparison guide, let's first take a look at what the HONOR 70 has to offer and how it compares to the smartphones from other Android manufacturers.

Starting with the design, you'll notice that HONOR 70 is the biggest out of the bunch. It features a huge 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED that boasts FHD+ resolution. The Nothing Phone 1 takes the second place with its 6.55-inch 120Hz display, while the Pixel 6a features a small 6.1-inch display with just 60Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, when it comes to durability, the HONOR 70 lacks behind as it doesn't come with an IP rating, unlike the Google Pixel 6a (which has a rating of IP67) and Nothing Phone 1 (IP53).

Now, if you want your smartphone to stand out, HONOR 70 is the way to go. This smartphone is available in Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, and Icelandic Frost colors, which are pretty nice if you love shiny smartphones. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 1 also offers LEDs on the back in the form of Glyph Interface. If you're fancied by the Glyph Interface of the Nothing Phone 1, you can learn more about the feature in our full review of the smartphone. However, if you prefer a simple and minimal-looking smartphone, the Google Pixel 6a seems like the best choice.

As far as raw processing power is concerned, the HONOR 70 levels with the Nothing Phone 1 with its Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. In contrast, the Pixel 6a, with its Google Tensor chipset, completely outshines both of the other smartphones. The Pixel 6a, thanks to its Tensor chipset, offers many exclusive software features. On Google Pixel 6a, you will be able to enjoy features such as offline Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, offline translations, and photo-editing features like Face Unblur and Magic Eraser, and much more. These features are, however, not present on the HONOR 70 and the Nothing Phone (1).

Now, if you're familiar with Snapdragon 778G Plus and the Nothing Phone 1, you must know that the smartphone boasts wireless charging thanks to the addition of the custom feature from Qualcomm (and hence 'Plus' in the chipset's name). However, this isn't the case with HONOR 70. Even though it is powered by the same chipset as the Nothing Phone 1, it doesn't support wireless charging.

Although when it comes to wired charging and battery size, the HONOR 70 beats both the Google Pixel 6a and the Nothing Phone (1). It comes with a 4,800 mAh cell, which is bigger than the batteries of the Pixel 6a (4410 mAh) and Nothing Phone 1 (4500 mAh). It also boasts a faster wired charging speed of 66W that is capable of charging the smartphone from 0-60% in about 20 minutes.

Coming to the cameras, this is one department where the HONOR 70 leaves all the other mid-range smartphones in smoke. HONOR emphasizes the camera as one of the major features of the 70. It comes with a 54MP IMX800 primary sensor that boasts an f/1.9 aperture and a large 2.0μm pixel size. In addition, it comes with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. And it's not only about the smartphone's powerful camera hardware, but it also comes with numerous software tricks that will make the whole experience a lot better if you're a camera enthusiast.

On the other hand, both Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1 feature dual-camera sensors. With the Pixel 6a, you get best-in-class image processing and a reliable set of cameras. Although the picture may not be as sharp as captured by the HONOR 70, you can bet on the Google smartphone to take beautiful pictures in every lighting condition.

Nonetheless, we don't recommend you to make a judgment solely based on camera specs. We will be going hands-on with the HONOR 70 in the next couple of days, so make sure you stay tuned to Pocketnow to check out its camera performance. In the meantime, check out how the HONOR 70 fares against the Nothing Phone 1 and the Pixel 6a on paper:

Category HONOR 70 Nothing Phone 1 Google Pixel 6a Display 6.67-inch, OLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz 6.55-inch, OLED, 2400x1080, 120Hz 6.1-inch, OLED, 2400x1080, 60Hz Processor Snapdragon 778G Plus Snapdragon 778G Plus Google Tensor Memory 8 GB 8/12 GB 6 GB Storage 128/256 GB 128/256 GB 128GB Rear Cameras - 54 MP (primary) - 50 MP (ultra-wide) - 2 MP (depth) - 50 MP (primary) - 8MP (ultra-wide) - 12.2 MP (primary) - 12 MP (ultra-wide) Front Camera 32 MP 16 MP 8 MP Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 4,800 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,410 mAh Charging 66W (0-60% in 20 minutes) 33W (No adapter in the box) 18W (No adapter in the box) Wireless Charging No 15W Qi wireless charging No Operating System Magic UI 6.1 (Android 12) Nothing OS (Android 12) Android 13 Colors Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Icelandic Frost, Crystal Silver White, Black Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage Starting Price €549 €469 €459

On the whole, HONOR 70 seems like a solid offering if you're looking for a budget smartphone with loads of camera features. What are your thoughts on the HONOR 70 smartphone? What would you like us to cover in our hands-on review? Drop a comment down below and let us know!