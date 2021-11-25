Honor 60 teaser video shows off a curved display and similar design

Honor officially announced that it will launch the new Honor 60 Series on December 1. The company is trying to build up hype for its upcoming devices, and it just released a teaser video showing off the design, camera layout on the back, and the massive display on the front.

Honor posted a video on Weibo today, confirming the design of the upcoming Honor 60. The video itself doesn’t reveal any specific information about the new device, but it confirms a few information. One key piece is that the design looks almost the same as the Honor 50 Series. The Honor 60 will have the same dual circular module and a gradient finish on the back (via GSMArena).

We see a large curved display on the front, which might be around 6.57-inch, the same as the last generation. Interestingly, the teaser video doesn’t show a cutout for the selfie camera on the front, and it’s unclear if the Honor 60 will have an under-display front-facing camera. It’s possible that the teaser didn’t include it on purpose to make it look more seamless, and Honor might want us to focus on the overall design.

A few days ago, we showed you the back of the Honor 60, which confirmed the same exact design as today’s teaser video. The Honor 60 Pro is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and come with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charing. The standard Honor 60 will reportedly have 66W fast charging, and the Honor 60 SE will support 40W.