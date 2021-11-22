Honor 60 Series will be unveiled on December 1

We told you last week that the upcoming, next-generation of Honor 60 Series may be unveiled on November 22, but as we found out recently, it won’t launch until December. The CEO of Honor posted a few teaser images on Weibo last week, suggesting the next generation of Honor devices are near.

Today, Honor showed off a new teaser that directly announced that the new Honor 60 Series will be officially unveiled on December 1, which is next week Wednesday (via GSMArena). The new teaser follows up with the last one, confirming that it will feature astrophotography features, and it mainly focuses on the bezel-less curved display and camera features.

We don’t have anything concrete about the new Honor 60 Series, but we know that we should expect to see at least three devices, the Honor 60, the budget-friendly Honor 60 SE, and the higher-end Honor 60 Pro. The upcoming Honor 60 Pro is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. The standard Honor 60 is expected to support 66W fast wired charging, while the SE version will be compatible with 40W fast charging.

The new devices are expected to have a similar design language to the previous Honor 50 Series, and feature the “two circle” camera layout and camera bump on the back. At least one device is also expected to have a curved display, and if we had to guess, it would be the Honor 60 Pro. We’ll find out a lot more about the next generation of Honor devices very soon, the event will take place in China on December 1, and it will start at 19:30 (China time), or 11:30 UTC.