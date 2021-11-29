Honor 60 Series show up on live images before the announcement

Honor will officially unveil the Honor 60 Series on December 1, this coming Wednesday. The new devices have leaked on new live photos, showing off the upcoming Honor 60 and the Honor 60 Pro smartphones. The new images reveal the front design of the design, and another image also confirms the rear camera layout.

A user posted some new live images on Weibo, confirming all of the previously leaked and teased designs of the upcoming Honor 60. The design reveals that the Honor 60 Series will be nearly identical to the Honor 50 Series in terms of design (via GSMArena). The front Honor 60 Pro will be slightly taller than the vanilla Honor 60, and both seem to have curved-edged displays, although it looks less dramatic on the Honor 60.

The Honor 60 Pro will have a much curvier design, and it will be curved all around the entire front display. Both devices will also have a punch-hole selfie camera on the top center – earlier teasers didn’t show the front-facing camera, and we thought it could potentially launch with an under-display camera sensor.

The back panel will have a unique design and two camera sensors placed in a circular module. The Honor 60 Pro is rumored to come equipped with a 108MP primary camera sensor, and we have no information on the secondary. The selfie camera will reportedly be 50MP. The standard Honor 60 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, while the Pro variant may receive the Snapdragon 870G SoC.

We don’t have to wait long and play the guessing game as Honor will officially announce the 60 Series this coming Wednesday, December 1. Stay tuned to Pocketnow.com, as we’ll report on the new device the moment it gets revealed.