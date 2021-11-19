Honor 60 Series might be unveiled on November 22

Honor’s CEO, Jiang Hairong, posted a few teaser images on Weibo, suggesting that a new device is coming very soon. Honor has already announced that an event is taking place on November 22, and it’s easy to speculate that the next generation of Honor 60 Series are coming, and they will be announced at the event.

The CEO didn’t explicitly mention the Honor 60 Series by name, instead, he shared three photos that suggest that the upcoming devices will feature an improved night sky mode (via GSMArena). The results seem promising, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see this as a highlighted feature at the event and for the new devices.

Many OEMs have started including some form of astrophotography tools with their high-end flagship devices, and many have started improving low-light and night time photography with new features and improved sensors that can capture more light.

As for specifications, the Honor 60 Series is expected to consist of three devices, the standard Honor 60, the budget-friendly Honor 60 SE, and the flagship Honor 60 Pro. The standard 60 and the Pro models are rumored to support up to 66W fast wired charging, while the Honor 60 SE will reportedly have 40W fast wired charging.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the Honor 50 Series have only just become available globally last month in October, and the new Honor 60 Series may be limited only to the Chinese market for now. The global Honor 50 Series also support Google Play Services, and the Honor 60 Series are expected to support it, too, although no information have leaked, or have been confirmed officially yet.

Are you looking forward to the new Honor 60 Series? Which model are you most interested in picking up? Let us know in the comments down below!