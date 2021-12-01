Honor 60 Series are official with Snapdragon 778G Soc and 120Hz OLED displays

Honor announced the Honor 50 Series back in June, and the company just refreshed its lineup of premium mid-range smartphones with the latest Honor 60 Series. The new Honor 60 Series pack the Snapdragon 778G 5G capable chipset, plenty of memory, and a similar design to the 50 Series.

Honor 60 Specifications

Smartphone Honor 60 Operating System Magic UI 5 based on Android 11 Display 6.67-inch, FullHD+, OLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Memory 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Expandable Storage No Rear Camera 1 108 MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture Rear Camera 2 8 MP, ƒ/2.0 aperture, ultra-wide Rear Camera 3 2 MP, depth Front Camera 1 32MP Security Under-display fingerprint reader Connectivity 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C Battery 4,800mAh, 66W wired charge speed, 0-50% in 15 minutes Dimensions 6.35 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches (161.4 × 73.3 × 7.98 mm) Weight 6.31 oz (179 g) Colors Bright Black, Jade Green, Starry Sky, Juliet Release Date December 1 2021 Price From CNY 2,700 (~$425)

Honor 60 Pro Specifications

Smartphone Honor 60 Pro Operating System Magic UI 5 based on Android 11 Display 6.78-inch, FullHD+, OLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + Memory 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Expandable Storage No Rear Camera 1 108 MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture Rear Camera 2 50 MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, ultra-wide Rear Camera 3 2 MP, depth Front Camera 1 50 MP Security Under-display fingerprint reader Connectivity 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C Battery 4,800mAh, 66W wired charge speed, 0-50% in 15 minutes Dimensions 6.45 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches (163.9 × 74.8 × 8.19 mm) Weight 6.77 oz (192 g) Colors Bright Black, Jade Green, Starry Sky, Juliet Release Date December 1 2021 Price From CNY 3,700 (~$580)

Both the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro come with an OLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, and the standard model supports HDR10, while the Pro is HDR10+ certified. The vanilla device comes with a 6.67-inch panel, while the Pro has a larger and much curvier 6.78-inch display. The curved edges on the Pro can be seen all around on all four sides.

The display isn’t the only thing that differentiates the two devices from each other, the Honor 60 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, while the higher-end Honor 60 Pro comes equipped with a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. Both chips are based on the 6nm design, and the ‘plus’ variant offers 20% higher performance compared to the standard model.

Flipping the phone to the back, we see a similar circular camera layout as on the Honor 50 Series. Both devices feature a 108MP f/1.9 main sensor, an 8MP f/2.0 ultrawide on the standard model, and a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide on the Pro. Both devices also come with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Honor 60 has a 32MP selfie shooter, while the Pro rocks 50MP. Honor believes in the camera performance so much, that it says it’s excellent for vlogging, and the unique AI algorithm will help detect scenes and hand gestures.

All of that power needs a source of energy, and both the Honor 60 and the Honor 60 Pro have the same 4,800 mAh battery, which supports 66W fast wired charging. Charging speeds are rather fast, the company says that 50% of the battery can be filled up in just 15 minutes. Both devices will be powered by the Magic UI 5.0 software that’s based on Android 11.

Both the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro are already on pre-order in China, and the standard model with 8/128GB configuration will cost CNY 2,700 (~$425), while the Honor 60 Pro variant will retail from CNY 3,700 (~$580). There’s no information on when the two devices will be available globally, but it may take a few months until we see them in Europe and in North America.