HONOR 60 design revealed ahead of launch

HONOR is all set to announce its HONOR 60 series on December 1. Ahead of the smartphone's official announcement, the design of the HONOR 60 has been revealed thanks to a teaser of the smartphone shared by the company.

This is the teaser that was shared by HONOR on Weibo:

Taking the first look at the smartphone, it seems that HONOR 60 will retain the dual-circle design of HONOR 50. However, taking a closer look at the camera module, it seems that the quad-camera setup is gone now. Like the iPhone 13 series, HONOR might switch to bigger camera sensors on the HONOR 60 series. Between the two big sensors, there seems to be one extra shooter. The LED flash sits next to the camera module now.

While there isn't a lot of information about HONOR 60 right now, there are rumors that the company will announce three variants of the device, inducing the HONOR 60, the budget-friendly HONOR 60 SE, and the higher-end HONOR 60 Pro. HONOR 60 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset and support 100W fast wired charging. The standard Honor 60 is said to support 66W fast wired charging, while the HONOR 60 SE version will be limited to only 40W fast charging.

We’ll find out more about the next generation of HONOR devices very soon. The company is hosting its event to announce the new smartphone series in China on December 1, at 19:30 (China time), or 11:30 UTC.

Honor 50 The Honor 50 comes with a powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a large 6.57-inch 120Hz refresh rate display. It also comes with a massive 108MP main sensor with f/1.9 and PDAF, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back.

Via: GSMArena