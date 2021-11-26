HONOR 60 and 60 Pro full specs and images leaked ahead of launch

HONOR is all set to announce its next-generation HONOR 60 series next week. Even though the smartphone's design has been teased before, now we have got the full images and specs of the HONOR 60 series thanks to a leak from Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina) and the "reservation" listing of the smartphone series on China's online shopping website JD.com.

According to the listing on JD.com, both the HONOR smartphones will feature curved displays. According to the report, HONOR 60 will have curved edges towards the right and the left side of the smartphone whereas HONOR 60 Pro will have curved edges on all the four sides. According to the images in the reservation listing, the smartphones will host an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Digital Chat Station reports that both the smartphone variants will have Full HD+ AMOLED displays. In addition, both the smartphone's displays will boast a 120Hz refresh rate capability. Another similarity between the smartphones seems to be the camera sensor. Both the HONOR 60 and the 60 Pro are expected to house a 108MP primary camera sensor which will be paired with a 50MP front selfie camera. The HONOR 60 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, whereas the Pro variant is said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 870G flagship chipset.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait a lot for the upcoming HONOR smartphones. The company is hosting its event to announce the new smartphone series in China on December 1, at 19:30 (China time), or 11:30 UTC.

Source Digital Chat Station on Weibo | Via GizmoChina