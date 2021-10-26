Honor unveiled the Honor 50 Series in China back in June, and the device hasn’t been available to the outside world up until now. HONOR just announced that its latest and first Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite smartphones will become available globally with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

As a quick refresher, the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, while the Honor 50 SE comes equipped with Meditek’s Dimensity 900 chipset. All three feature a 120Hz high-refresh-rate display and come with Magic UI 4.2, based on Android 11, and Google Mobile Services (GMS) that lets users download millions of applications from the Google Play Store.

As a quick refresher, the Honor 50 comes with a 6.57-inch OLED display with 120Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2340. The device has 6/128GB, 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB memory and storage configurations, although many of these options are market-dependent and won’t be available at many places. The device also features a massive 108MP main sensor with f/1.9 and PDAF, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, there’s a single 32MP f/2.2 camera built into the punch hole of the display.

The Honor 50 has an under-display optical fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging. According to Honor, the smartphone will charge from 0-70% in just 20 minutes.

The Honor 50 with 6/128GB configuration will be available at €529, while the 8/256GB model will retail for €599. The Honor 50 will be available in Emerald Green and Midnight Black colors and in the “Honor Code,” which incorporates the “HONOR” logo across the back cover.

During the launch, Honor also announced the Honor 50 Lite, which will bring 66W Honor SuperCharge, a 6.67-inch display, and a 64MP quad-camera. The Honor 50 Lite will be available in Deep Sea Blue, Space Silver, and Midnight Black color options, and it’ll retail for €299 for the 6/128GB model.