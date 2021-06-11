The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are going to be officially revealed on June 16 in China. A leakster, Ishan Agarwal has just revealed the new design and the color options for the new and upcoming Honor 50 Pro model.

Honor parted ways from Huawei back in 2020, ever since then, Honor has signed deals left and right to get back into the green and be able to use Qualcomm chipsets and get support from Google.

HONOR 50 Pro High-Resolution Renders! – Bright Black

– Summer Amber

– First Snow Crystal

Expected to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor.

Reported by GizmoChina, the new renders show the Honor 50 Pro’s curved display and a pill-shaped cutout on the top-left upper corner, which suggests that the phone will likely house a dual selfie camera system. It isn’t yet clear whether at least one of the sensors will be ultra-wide. The volume buttons and the power button will also be placed on the right side on the 50 Pro.

As for specification, the Honor 50 Pro could feature a large 6.72-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2676 x 1236, and also include a 120Hz high-refresh rate screen. On the back, the Pro model has two camera rings that look very similar to Huawei’s P50 device, which is also set to be announced soon. The 50 series are expected to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and run Magic UI 5, based on Android 11.

The camera is currently only speculated to be a large 108MP sensor. We have no information about what the other cameras may be at this point. We also have no information about the battery capacity, but a 3C certification has revealed that it may ship with a 100W fast charger. It’s expected to be available in four new color options such as Bright Black, Summer Amber, First Snow Crystal and Jade Blue.