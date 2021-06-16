Honor just unveiled their new Honor 50 Series in China. The devices feature a brand new camera design, as we’ve reported it earlier. The Honor 50 Series includes three new devices, they come with some impressive specifications at their given price tags.

The Honor 50 series consists of three devices; the Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50 and Honor 50 SE. The Honor 50 and 50 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, while the Honor 50 SE relies on Mediatek’s Dimensity 900. All three devices come with 120Hz high-refresh rate displays. The devices will run Magic UI 4.2, which is based on Android 11. International units will likely have Google Play Services installed.

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro

It comes with a large 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports a 300Hz touch sampling rate for even smoother animations. On the back, there are 4 cameras. The main one is 108MP, there is also an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There are two selfie cameras on the front. The 12MP focuses on video and features a 100-degree wide angle sensor, while the secondary mainly takes pictures with the 32MP camera.

The Honor 50 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and 100W fast wired charging, while the Honor 50 has a 4,300 mAh battery and support for 66W fast charging. The Honor 50 can be powered up to 70% in just 20 minutes, while the Pro version goes up to 90% in the same time.

Honor 50 SE

There’s a 6.78-inch LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate display. On the rear, there are 3 cameras, a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. On the front, there’s a single 16MP selfie sensor. As mentioned earlier, it’s powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 900 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128Gb storage. It has a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging. The Honor 50 SE will be available for CNY 2,399 ($375)

The Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 will go on pre-sale from today in China. The Honor 50 will cost CNY 2,699 ($422) while the Pro model will go for CNY 3,699 ($578). The Honor 50 will launch in international markets, outside of China later in the following countries: France, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UK. It should also arrive to a lot more countries soon, however the company hasn’t mentioned when we should expect that.