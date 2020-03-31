HONOR announced its latest offering, the HONOR 30S recently. On the other hand, Samsung announced a trio of phones in its flagship series. Hence, it is time to compare the two. Here is an HONOR 30S vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specs comparison to help you decide which one is better.

Display

The HONOR 30S comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display that supports 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution at 405 PPI. It offers an oleophobic layer on top of the screen. There is no high refresh rate on this and it sports a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung flagship sports a more pixel-dense 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Moreover, the HDR10+ certified display offers a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, it has a centrally-positioned punch hole housing the single front-facing camera.

Hardware and Performance

The HONOR 30S is powered by the newly-announced HUAWEI Kirin 820 5G chipset, paired with ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU, 1 x NPU (Neural-network Processing Unit). It comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The phone runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. Further, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. However, Samsung ships the phone with an Exynos chipset in some regions. Both the Galaxy S20+ variants support dual-band 5G, although there is a 4G-only variant on the table as well. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W charger bundled in the retail package. The Samsung offering also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices such as wireless earbuds using the phone’s battery.

Camera

The HONOR 30S sports a quad rear camera setup: a 64MP camera with f/1.8 aperture + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view + an 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom + a 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.





On the Samsung Galaxy S20+, you get a 12MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2) camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera (f/1.8) with OIS and dual-pixel AF, and a 64MP telephoto camera. The latter delivers 3X hybrid optic zoom and Super Resolution zoom up to 30X range. It also packs a DepthVision camera for depth estimation. Further, there’s a 10MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture with an 80-degree FOV.

Design

The HONOR 30S measures 162.31 x 75.0 x 8.58mm and weighs 190 grams. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Further, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy S20+ is IP68-rated and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm and weighs 186 grams.