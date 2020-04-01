HONOR 30S has just gone official as the first phone that packs HUAWEI’s new Kirin 820 5G chipset. But distinctions aside, the HONOR 30S offers quite a compelling hardware package at a price that is less than half of what flagships from Samsung and Apple command, without making too many compromises. We recently compared it against the Galaxy S20+, and now it’s time to pit it against the iPhone 11 Pro for a specs showdown. Let’s begin with our HONOR 30S vs iPhone 11 Pro specs comparison:

Display

Starting with the display, HONOR 30S packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90.3% screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 405 PPI. There is a punch hole in the top left corner of the display while an oleophobic layer keeps fingerprints at bay.

iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that offers a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels and a pixel density of 458 PPI. The selfie camera and Face ID sensor are located in a wide notch at the top. There is not much difference in terms of resolution, but the iPhone 11 Pro’s OLED display will offer deeper blacks and better colour reproduction compared to the HONOR 30S’ LCD panel.

Hardware and performance

As mentioned above, HONOR 30S is powered by the new Kirin 820 5G chip (1x Cortex-A76 2.36GHz + 3x Cortex-A76 2.22GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 1.84GHz) ticking alongside the Mali-G57 GPU to take care of graphics. The HONOR phone packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Notably, you can further expand the storage via an NM card.

iPhone 11 Pro draws power from the in-house A13 Bionic processor, but Apple has not revealed how much RAM is there inside the phone. You can choose between 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models, with no scope of storage expansion.

Software

Talking about software, the HONOR 30S runs Magic UI 3.1.1 based on Android 10. But do keep in mind that it ships with the HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) core. This means you don’t have access to the Google Play Store. Instead, you will have to download apps from the in-house App Gallery and other third-party app repositories. iPhone 11 Pro runs iOS 13 and thanks to App Store, it brings you access to a much wider selection of apps.

Battery

The HUAWEI sub-brand has fitted a 4,000mAh battery inside the HONOR 30S. It supports 40W fast charging. Apple has not revealed the capacity of battery packed inside the iPhone 11 Pro, but 18W fast charging ensures that you can top it up quickly. Moreover, there is support for wireless charging as well.

One major difference between the two phones is cellular connectivity. The iPhone 11 Pro is limited to 4G connectivity. However, HONOR 30S is the more future-proof option because it offers support for dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA).

Cameras

HONOR 30 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP (f/1.8 ) primary snapper. It sits alongside an 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) camera, an 8MP wide-angle (f/2.4) shooter, and a 2MP macro (f/2.4) camera. There is a single 16MP (f/2.0) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The iPhone 11 Pro sports a 12MP (f/1.8) main camera with OIS support. There is a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera on the back. The latter brings 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom support to the table. A 12MP (f/2.2) camera that supports Smart HDR mode is there to handle selfies.

Design

HONOR 30S features a glossy polycarbonate build, while Apple went for glass and metal for the iPhone 11 Pro. Do keep in mind that the iPhone 11 Pro comes with an IP68 rating. It means the Apple device can handle dust and occasional liquid splashes with ease.

The HONOR 30S will hit the shelves in Night Black, Butterfly Fei Cui, and Butterfly Feather White colours. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 Pro is available in Gold, Space Grey, Silver, and Midnight Green shades.

Price

HONOR 30S is now up for pre-order priced at CNY 2,399, which translates to approximately $340. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 for the base 64GB storage model, which is almost thrice the asking price of HONOR’s latest offering.