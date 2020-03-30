HONOR announced its latest smartphone, the HONOR 30S today. It is powered by the chipset that beat the Snapdragon 855+ in Geekbench 4.0 scores. Hence, the phone is expected to offer smooth performance. Further, HUAWEI announced its P40 series last week. Here’s how the two phones, HONOR 30S vs HUAWEI P40 Pro compare against each other.

HONOR 30S vs HUAWEI P40 Pro





Display

The HONOR 30S comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display that supports 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution at 405 PPI. It offers an oleophobic layer on top of the screen. There is no high refresh rate on this and it sports a 60Hz refresh rate.

As for the HUAWEI P40 Pro, it features a 6.58-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1200 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel is curved on all four sides. Further, there is a pill-shaped punch hole in the top left corner that houses two camera lenses.

Hardware and Performance

The HONOR 30S is powered by the newly-announced HUAWEI Kirin 820 5G chipset, paired with ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU, 1 x NPU (Neural-network Processing Unit). It comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The phone runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. Further, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

On the other hand, the HUAWEI P40 Pro is powered by the in-house octa-core Kirin 990 5G chip ticking alongside the Mali-G76 GPU. The chip has an integrated Balong 5G modem which brings dual-mode 5G support to the table. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. Further, it packs a 4,100mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging as well. Moreover, it offers a 27W wireless charging.

Camera

The HONOR 30S sports a quad rear camera setup: a 64MP camera with f/1.8 aperture + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view + an 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom + a 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

In contrast, the HUAWEI P40 Pro features a 50MP Ultra Vision main camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS. It sits alongside a 40MP ultra-wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) camera, a SuperSensing telephoto (f/13.4) lens with OIS and a periscope mechanism that delivers 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and 50X digital zoom. On the front lies a 32MP snapper (f/2.2 aperture) accompanied by a 3D depth camera.

Design

The HONOR 30S measures 162.31 x 75.0 x 8.58mm and weighs 190 grams. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Further, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the other hand, the HUAWEI P40 Pro is IP68 rated. Further, it measures 72.6 x 158.2 x 8.95mm. Further, the phone weighs 209 grams.