HONOR 30S has finally gone official, and in typical HONOR fashion, it offers quite a compelling hardware package at an attractive price. The phone flaunts a sleek build with an eye-catching design on its glossy rear panel and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Notably, HONOR 30S also marks the debut of HUAWEI’s new chip – the Kirin 820, and it is accompanied by a Mali-G57 GPU and an integrated 5G modem. Here’s a quick look at the phone’s internals:

6.5-inch FHD+ HDR10 AMOLED display

Kirin 820 5G chip (1x Cortex-A76 2.36GHz + 3x Cortex-A76 2.22GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 1.84GHz)

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB / 256GB onboard storage

Quad rear cameras (64MP primary, f/1.8 + 8MP telephoto, f/2.4, 8MP wide-angle, f/2.4 + 2MP macro, f/2.4)

16MP, f/2.0 front camera

4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support

HONOR 30S’ telephoto lens is capable of 3X optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom, and 20X digital zoom. It starts at CNY 2,399 (~$340) and comes in Night Black, Butterfly Fei Cui, and Butterfly Feather White colours. Pre-orders are now live and sale starts on April 7.

Source: HONOR