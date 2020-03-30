HONOR 30S has finally gone official, and in typical HONOR fashion, it offers quite a compelling hardware package at an attractive price. The phone flaunts a sleek build with an eye-catching design on its glossy rear panel and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Notably, HONOR 30S also marks the debut of HUAWEI’s new chip – the Kirin 820, and it is accompanied by a Mali-G57 GPU and an integrated 5G modem. Here’s a quick look at the phone’s internals:
- 6.5-inch FHD+ HDR10 AMOLED display
- Kirin 820 5G chip (1x Cortex-A76 2.36GHz + 3x Cortex-A76 2.22GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 1.84GHz)
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 128GB / 256GB onboard storage
- Quad rear cameras (64MP primary, f/1.8 + 8MP telephoto, f/2.4, 8MP wide-angle, f/2.4 + 2MP macro, f/2.4)
- 16MP, f/2.0 front camera
- 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support
HONOR 30S’ telephoto lens is capable of 3X optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom, and 20X digital zoom. It starts at CNY 2,399 (~$340) and comes in Night Black, Butterfly Fei Cui, and Butterfly Feather White colours. Pre-orders are now live and sale starts on April 7.
Source: HONOR