HONOR 30S is all set to go official on March 30 packing the new Kirin 820 5G chip. As per a fresh leak, the HONOR 30S will come equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera. Moreover, the upcoming HONOR phone is also claimed to pack a telephoto lens that offers 3X optical zoom output.

As per previous leaks, the HONOR 30S will sport a large, 1/1.3 inch imaging sensor from Sony with 1.2-micron pixel size. This sensor is larger than what phones from rival brands currently have to offer. Going by an alleged render, HONOR 30S will feature a total of four rear cameras.

HONOR 30S will reportedly offer support for 40W fast charging, but there is no word if wireless charging support will also be on board.  We’ll get to know more as the HONOR 30S’ launch inches closer.

Source: Mashable

