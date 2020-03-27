Honor 30S
HONOR 30S is all set to go official on March 30. It will be powered by the new Kirin 820 5G chip. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing its features one by one.

The latest teaser on Weibo confirms the support for 40W fast charging on the HONOR 30S. Further, the teaser also suggests the presence of a single punch-hole camera on the front.

As per previous leaks, the HONOR smartphone will sport a large, 1/1.3 inch imaging sensor from Sony with a 1.2-micron pixel size. This sensor is larger than what phones from rival brands currently have to offer. Going by an alleged render, HONOR 30S will feature a total of four rear cameras.

Source: Gizmochina

