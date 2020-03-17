HONOR 30S is rumoured to debut soon as a diluted version of the Honor V30 flagship. After surfacing in a concept render, more images of the upcoming HONOR phone have surfaced online, alongside some details about its internal hardware.

The leaked images show the HONOR 30S in a new Orange paintjob akin to the Pixel 4. The pearl white variant, on the other hand, appears to have a gradient finish with a wavy pattern near the lower edge. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor – just like the Honor 20 – and a quad rear camera setup as well.

HONOR 30S will reportedly be powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 820 chip, which also brings 5G connectivity to the table. The phone will also support 40W fast charging, but there is no word on battery capacity or megapixel count of the camera sensors.

Source: XDA-Developers