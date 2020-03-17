Author
Tags

HONOR 30S is rumoured to debut soon as a diluted version of the Honor V30 flagship. After surfacing in a concept render, more images of the upcoming HONOR phone have surfaced online, alongside some details about its internal hardware.

The leaked images show the HONOR 30S in a new Orange paintjob akin to the Pixel 4. The pearl white variant, on the other hand, appears to have a gradient finish with a wavy pattern near the lower edge.  The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor – just like the Honor 20 – and a quad rear camera setup as well.

HONOR 30S will reportedly be powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 820 chip, which also brings 5G connectivity to the table. The phone will also support 40W fast charging, but there is no word on battery capacity or megapixel count of the camera sensors.  

Source: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

Android 10 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

The OxygenOS OS 10.0.4 update includes the usual bunch of Android 10 features.

Best smartphones with a 108-megapixel camera

Packing a 108-megapixel camera in phones is going to be a key trend in 2020. If you’re looking for such a device, here are the best options to choose from.

OnePlus 8 series will be all 5G devices, confirms CEO Pete Lau

All OnePlus 8 series phones will be 5G-ready. And yes, 5G support means they will be more expensive as well.