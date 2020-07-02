HONOR 30 Youth Edition

HONOR 30 Youth Edition has been announced in China. It is a mid-range handset that supports 5G as well. It features a 6.5-inch display that comes with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It sports a triple rear camera setup that supports 4K video capture and other AI image enhancement algorithms.

The rear panel is a 2.5D glass panel made from 9 layers with anti-fingerprint coating. Further, the fingerprint sensor lies on the right side of the device. It is said to charge over 50 percent in just 30 mins. The company claims it can be charged fully within 90 minutes. It runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10.

HONOR 30 Youth Edition

HONOR 30 Youth Edition specifications

Display6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels)
90Hz refresh rate
180Hz touch sampling rate
SoCDimensity 800
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
CamerasRear: 48MP primary
8MP ultrawide
2MP macro
Front: 16MP
Battery4,000mAh with 22.5W fast charging

HONOR 30 Youth Edition price:

  • 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage: 1,699 Yuan (~ $240)
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: 1,899 Yuan (~ $268)
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: 2,199 Yuan (~ $311)

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ first sale in India today, costs Rs 16,999 ($224)
It will be made available through Flipkart in two color options, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.
These three useful Android 11 features might not be available on all smartphones
Android 11’s Device Controls in power menu, notification conversations, and on-device identity credentials might not come to all devices.
Redmi 9A Redmi 9C
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C are launching on June 30
The two phones are rumored to feature a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution.