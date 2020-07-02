HONOR 30 Youth Edition has been announced in China. It is a mid-range handset that supports 5G as well. It features a 6.5-inch display that comes with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It sports a triple rear camera setup that supports 4K video capture and other AI image enhancement algorithms.

The rear panel is a 2.5D glass panel made from 9 layers with anti-fingerprint coating. Further, the fingerprint sensor lies on the right side of the device. It is said to charge over 50 percent in just 30 mins. The company claims it can be charged fully within 90 minutes. It runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10.

HONOR 30 Youth Edition specifications

Display 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate SoC Dimensity 800 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Cameras Rear: 48MP primary

8MP ultrawide

2MP macro

Front: 16MP Battery 4,000mAh with 22.5W fast charging

HONOR 30 Youth Edition price:

6GB RAM + 64GB Storage: 1,699 Yuan (~ $240)

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: 1,899 Yuan (~ $268)

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: 2,199 Yuan (~ $311)

Via: Gizmochina