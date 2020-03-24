Up next
On March 30, HUAWEI sub-brand Honor is expected to announce the Honor 30S 5G, a phone that just recently popped up in the headlines. According to reports published so far, it should pack the HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G chip, which should be faster than last year’s flagship Kirin 980.

Additionally, a new report, based on a leaked slide from an alleged presentation, suggests that the Honor 30 Series will pack a large, 1/1.3 inch imaging sensor.

It should reportedly be a custom SONY IMX sensor with pixel size of 1.2μm, which should be above what the competition is currently offering.

Leaked training PPT reveals Honor 30 will use SONY latest custom sensor with 1/1.3 inches pixel size and 1.2μm which surpasses all sensors currently on the market“, the report accompanying the slide above says.

Source: Slashleaks

