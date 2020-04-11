Ahead of the April 15 launch, the company is revealing the HONOR 30 series features one by one. The latest teasers confirm that the phones will support fast wireless charging and feature stereo speakers.

The company’s official Weibo account reveals that all Honor 30 smartphones will feature 40W fast wired charging as well as wireless fast charging. Further, another teaser states that the family will also boast Histen-tuned stereo loudspeakers.

While there were said to be two phones in the upcoming HONOR 30 lineup, a new HONOR 30 Pro+ could also be launched on April 15.

HONOR 30 will feature the Kirin 985 SoC and HONOR 30 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 990 chipset. The latter also powers the likes of the HUAWEI P40 series and the Mate Xs.

