After weeks of teasers and speculations, the HONOR 30 series has finally gone official. The HUAWEI subsidiary has launched a total of three phones today – the vanilla HONOR 30, HONOR 30 Pro, and the HONOR 30 Pro+. Unsurprisingly, HONOR’s product strategy is identical to the HUAWEI P40 series that also follows a similar naming convention.

Talking about specifications, both phones feature a quad rear camera setup, a punch hole display, and bring dual-mode 5G support. The HONOR 30 Pro and HONOR 30 Pro+ have a lot in common such as an identical design, curved AMOLED display, and Kirin 990 chip. Here’s what the three phones bring to the table:

HONOR 30

The vanilla HONOR 30 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display with a circular cutout drilled in the top-left corner of the panel. The screen comes with TUV-Rheinland certification and also facilities authentication courtesy of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 40MP main camera backed by a Sony IMX600 series sensor. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera. Notably, the HONOR 30 also packs an optically-stabilised 8MP telephoto camera sitting behind a periscope system that produces 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom output. The phone has a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.

As for the internal hardware, the HONOR 30 relies on the new Kirin 985 5G chip paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. HONOR’s flagship comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that can be topped up quickly using the proprietary 40W wired fast charging tech.

HONOR 30 starts at ¥2,999 (~$420) and goes up to ¥3,499 (~$500) for the top-tier variant. Pre-orders will go live later today while the sales will kick off on April 21 in China, but details about international availability are not known.

HONOR 30 Pro and HONOR 30 Pro+

As mentioned above, the HONOR 30 Pro and HONOR 30 Pro+ share a lot of their internal hardware and features, aside from flaunting an indistinguishable design. Both the phones sport a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with curved edges and a pill-shaped cutout for housing the dual front cameras. However, the HONOR 30 Pro+ packs a 90Hz panel, while the HONOR 30 Pro sticks to a conventional 60Hz refresh rate.

The HONOR 30 Pro pair employs the Kirin 990 5G processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM on the HONOR 30 Pro and 12GB RAM on the HONOR 30 Pro+, and a peak 256GB of onboard storage. The main snapper on the HONOR 30 Pro+ is a 50MP Sony IMX700 series sensor, while the HONOR 30 Pro boasts of a 40MP snapper with a Sony IMX600 series sensor.

Both the phones also share the 16MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens that supports 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom. On the front is a 32MP primary selfie camera sitting alongside an 8MP depth sensor.

There is a 4,000mAh battery to keep the lights on, and it supports 40W wired fast charging on both phones. To differentiate between the two, the HONOR 30 Pro+ also brings 27 wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support to the table.

The HONOR 30 Pro starts at ¥3,999 (~$570), while the HONOR 30 Pro+ will be available starting at ¥5,499 (~$780). Pre-orders for the two phones begin today and they will go on sale April 21 onwards in China, but details about international availability remain under the wraps.

Source: HONOR