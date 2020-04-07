Honor 30 pro
HONOR is all set to launch the HONOR 30 Pro alongside the HONOR 30 on April 15. The specs of Pro variant has already been spotted online several times. Now, the phone has visited TENAA.

As per the listing, HONOR 30 Pro will feature a 6.57-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Further, as per Geekbench listing, it will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset.

According to previous rumors, the phone will sport a 50MP Sony IMX700 series sensor in its quad camera setup. Further, there’s a periscope camera that will likely feature a telephoto lens array,

Leaked photos suggest the presence of a curved OLED panel. Further, it is listed to measure 160.3 x 73.6 x 8.63mm and weigh 186 grams.

