Like its parent company, HONOR is launching a “Pro+” model of its upcoming HONOR 30 series. Ahead of the April 15 launch, pricing of the HONOR 30 Pro+ has leaked online.

As per the alleged leaked image, the phone will be made available in three storage models: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB.

HONOR 30 Pro+ price for the base variant is said to be ¥4999 (~$709). However, doubling the storage will cost you ¥5399 (~$766). Further, the high-end 12GB RAM model will cost you ¥5799 (~$822).

For reference, the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ¥7988 (~$1133). Hence, it looks like HONOR will be sticking to the tradition of offering more-affordable versions of HUAWEI phones.

Via: MyDrivers