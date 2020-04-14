Honor 30 pro
Image Credit: GSMArena
Author
Tags

Like its parent company, HONOR is launching a “Pro+” model of its upcoming HONOR 30 series. Ahead of the April 15 launch, pricing of the HONOR 30 Pro+ has leaked online.

As per the alleged leaked image, the phone will be made available in three storage models: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB.

HONOR 30 Pro+ price for the base variant is said to be ¥4999 (~$709). However, doubling the storage will cost you ¥5399 (~$766). Further, the high-end 12GB RAM model will cost you ¥5799 (~$822).

For reference, the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ¥7988 (~$1133). Hence, it looks like HONOR will be sticking to the tradition of offering more-affordable versions of HUAWEI phones.

Via: MyDrivers

You May Also Like
new emojis

Coronavirus is not only affecting humans but emojis too

Do you care about getting new emojis?
best power banks for the Galaxy s20

Samsung Galaxy S20 family gets 96Hz refresh rate mode unofficially

Samsung hasn’t enabled the option yet. But it can be turned on unofficially.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 in the US are starting to get Galaxy S20 features right now

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series are starting to receive a new software update that will include some of the best Galaxy S20 features