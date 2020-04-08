HONOR 30 Pro is all set to be made official on April 15. However, ahead of the launch, HONOR President Zhao Ming has shared its official press renders.

The phone can be seen sporting a quad rear camera setup in a rectangle module. It is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX700 main shooter with a 1/1.28″ sensor. Moreover, a periscope module as well as the two other sensors, which are yet to be detailed can also be seen.







The HONOR 30 Pro renders reveal the phone in purple and silver color variants. As per previous leaks, it will feature a 6.57-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC. Leaked photos suggest the presence of a curved OLED panel.

Source: Weibo