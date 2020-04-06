Honor 30s
Honor 30S
HONOR will be launching the HONOR 30 Pro alongside the HONOR 30 on April 15. However, ahead of launch, the Pro variant has allegedly appeared on Geekbench.

As per the Geekbench listing, the HONOR 30 Pro will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin processor that has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. For reference, the recently unveiled Huawei P40 series packs the Kirin 990 5G chipset, which has a base frequency of 1.95GHz. Hence, the upcoming phone could be powered by a non-5G version of the Kirin 990 SoC.

Further, the listing suggests 8GB of RAM on the phone. Moreover, it will run Android 10. However, it is likely to arrive with HMS instead of Google Mobile Services (GMS).

The phone scored 3876 and 12571 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively on Geekbench 4.2.0.

Source: MySmartPrice

