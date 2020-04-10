HONOR 30 Pro
HONOR will be hosting a launch event on April 15. The company will be launching its HONOR 30 series at the event. While we knew HONOR 30 and HONOR 30 Pro are the two upcoming smartphones, a third device could be announced as well.

HONOR 30 Pro+ 5G may debut alongside the duo on April 15. The leak comes from Weibo where the vice president of marketing asked HONOR fans if they are waiting for the Honor 30 series.

While there is nothing about the phone mentioned in the post, the device he used to publish it is an HONOR 30 Pro+ 5G smartphone. It is the first time we have heard about the Pro+ variant. However, we advise you to take this information as a pinch of salt.

Source: Weibo

