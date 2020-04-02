HONOR will launch its next flagship phone – the HONOR 30 – on April 15 in China, but some juicy camera details have already surfaced online. A leaked render allegedly showing the HONOR 30’s camera module has popped up and claims to give us our first look at its imaging hardware.

The HONOR 30 can be seen packing four camera lenses at the back, one of which is backed by a 50MP Sony IMX700 series sensor. It will reportedly be the largest custom Sony sensor on any phone out there and will also support the proprietary octa phase-detection technology.

Notably, there is also a periscope camera at the back that likely features a telephoto lens array, much like the one we saw on the HUAWEI P40 Pro. There are a couple of other sensors as well, but there is no word on their resolution and capabilities as of now.

Source: GSMArena