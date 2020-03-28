Author

Earlier this week reports suggested that the upcoming Honor 30 series will be equipped with a large 1/1.3 inch, custom SONY imaging sensor. Today’s rumor aims to clarify the camera setup on the upcoming device.

We’re looking at the Honor 30 (not the S-version though). Its representation above and below might not be accurate, but the information on the cameras allegedly is.

There will be a primary 50MP camera based on a SONY IMX 700-series sensor, offering 4-to-1 pixel binning to achieve 2.24μm pixels, all of which will be able to focus.

Second comes a 12MP ultra wide-angle shooter. This too will reportedly support binning for 2.8µm pixels. The 8MP telephoto lens will offer 3X optical zoom, and will complete the triple-camera setup on the Honor 30.

A beefier Honor 30S is expected to be unveiled on March 30, with possibly a 64MP main shooter, Kirin 820 processor, and 40W fast charging. Whether the Honor 30 will be launched at the same event is yet to be known.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Redmi K30 Pro design

Here’s how much the Redmi K30 Pro will cost

The phone will be launched tomorrow.
ZTE Axon 11 5G

ZTE Axon 11 5G launched in China for $379

It is priced at 2698 yuan (~$379) for the base variant.
Realme Narzo

Realme Narzo series coming soon to compete with Redmi, POCO

Realme is preparing to launch its Narzo series of smartphones in India, to compete with the likes of Redmi and POCO for the young audience.