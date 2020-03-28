Earlier this week reports suggested that the upcoming Honor 30 series will be equipped with a large 1/1.3 inch, custom SONY imaging sensor. Today’s rumor aims to clarify the camera setup on the upcoming device.

We’re looking at the Honor 30 (not the S-version though). Its representation above and below might not be accurate, but the information on the cameras allegedly is.

There will be a primary 50MP camera based on a SONY IMX 700-series sensor, offering 4-to-1 pixel binning to achieve 2.24μm pixels, all of which will be able to focus.

Second comes a 12MP ultra wide-angle shooter. This too will reportedly support binning for 2.8µm pixels. The 8MP telephoto lens will offer 3X optical zoom, and will complete the triple-camera setup on the Honor 30.

A beefier Honor 30S is expected to be unveiled on March 30, with possibly a 64MP main shooter, Kirin 820 processor, and 40W fast charging. Whether the Honor 30 will be launched at the same event is yet to be known.

Source: Twitter