HONOR 30 Pro

HONOR announced its flagship devices in China recently. It included the HONOR 30, 30 Pro and 30 Pro+. Now, the HONOR 30 and HONOR 30 Pro+ have hit their first market outside of China. They are now available to purchase in Rusiia.

The company is offering several gifts for each purchase. Every device comes with Honor Magic Earbuds, and a bumper case or a tripod selfie stick. Further, if a purchase is made until June 30, you get the equivalent of up to RUB10,000 in Yandex goods – up to RUB5,000 for Yandex.

The HONOR 30 costs RUB39,990 – that’s about $565/€510 or 15 percent more expensive than it is in China. On the other hand, the Honor 30 Pro+ is priced at RUB54,990, which is the equivalent of $777/€700.

Here’s all you need to know about the device.

Source: HONOR

