HONOR 30 and HONOR 30 Pro will be made official on April 15. A lot of information about the duo has already leaked online. Further, the company has released a new poster through its Weibo account.

The poster images showcase three SoCs for the HONOR 30 series. The three chipsets are Kirin 820 5G, Kirin 985 5G, and Kirin 990 5G. Since the HONOR 30S, which was launched a few weeks ago, is powered by the Kirin 820 5G SoC, it is an educated guess that the upcoming duo will be powered by the latter two.

Hence, HONOR 30 will feature the Kirin 985 SoC and HONOR 30 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 990 chipset. The latter also powers the likes of the HUAWEI P40 series and the Mate Xs.

As per past reports, HONOR 30 Pro will feature a 6.57-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to sport a 50MP Sony IMX700 series sensor in its quad-camera setup. Further, there’s a periscope camera that will likely feature a telephoto lens array.

Via: Weibo