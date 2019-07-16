Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7: Simply similar (video)

We’ve decided to compare two phones in their standard iterations, and not their Pro variants. Both the Honor 20 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro are killer phones, but how about the standard models, which usually don’t get all the attention? It also doesn’t help that both of these phones are pretty hard to come by in the United States.

These two smartphones are similar in many aspects, but they are also, at the same time, very different in their approach. The OnePlus 7 builds on the previous models’ design language, and features a waterdrop notch, while the Honor 20 is pushing the envelope with its top left punch-hole for the selfie shooter.

The Honor 20 also has three cameras and a depth sensor, while the OnePlus 7 keeps it to a dual-camera approach. When it comes to biometrics, the OnePlus 7 takes it home with its under-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Honor 20 has a side-mounted unit embedded in the power button.

In terms of horsepower, they both feature flagship processors, with the OnePlus 7 rocking a Snapdragon 855 chip, and the Honor 20 running on Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 980. They’re both helped by 6GB of RAM, but the OnePlus 7 has an option to max that out at 8GB.

But how do all these specs translate to real-life usage and performance? Check out the video below, and let us know in the comments, here or on YouTube, which one would you prefer?