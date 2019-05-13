Honor 20 series will consist of three phones: Lite, standard, and Pro

Getting inspiration from its parent company, Huawei, Honor is preparing to launch a trio of smartphones at its upcoming May 21 London event. Same way as Huawei has the P30, P30 Lite, and P30 Pro, Honor is preparing to launch the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20 Lite.

The company is officially teasing two of its main selling points. The first one is related to design and build, with the Honor 20 being “the first smartphone in HONOR’s history to introduce a multi-dimensional, Dynamic Holographic glass back“. We’re not quite sure what it means, we can only anticipate that it will probably look pretty darn good. This Dynamic Holographic glass back consists of several layers: a depth layer, a glass layer, and a hue coated layer.

Considering the fact that Honor dedicated an entire press release to the Dynamic Holographic design, it’s pretty obvious that the company is proud of the looks of the phone.

The second feature officially being teased is the “professional-grade camera”. A recent leak, late last week, detailed everything about the camera on the Honor 20 Pro, so make sure to check this post for all the details.

Of course, other details have been leaked as well, from the punch hole screen to several color options, and specs. You can find all of these here.