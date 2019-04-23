Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro rumor round-up: a cheaper P20 Pro and P30 Pro?

Huawei sub-brand Honor is expected to unveil the Honor 20 at a special event on May 21 this year, as revealed by a math problem on the official invite. There is still more controversy around the date as well, with some reports suggesting it’s just a matter of days until the announcement. However, we’ve been hearing about the phone for quite some time, with early mentions and leaks going as far back as the beginning of March.

Honor 20 specs

Early reports suggest that the Honor 20 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, helped by either 6- or 8GB of RAM, paired with 128- and 256GB internal storage. With Huawei moving the P30 Pro from a triple-camera setup to a quad-camera arrangement, the Honor 20 is adopting three cameras, making it a possible P20 Pro competitor, at probably a cheaper price point.

The three cameras, as suggested by reports, could be 48MP + 20MP + 8MP shooters, with a DxOMark score of 108. The front-facer will reportedly be a 32MP unit, and the battery rating is rumored at 3,650mAh.

Honor 20 design

In terms of the overall design of the Honor 20, there’s still quite some controversy, in the light of the most recent reports. While initially it was suggested that the Honor 20 will look like the device rendered above, a recent case leak (below) suggests otherwise. There are two scenarios at play: if there will only be one Honor 20 device, than we will likely have to wait a little more to draw a final conclusion. If, however, there will also be an Honor 20 Pro, then this might solve the mystery.

The device above features three cameras arranged vertically (complete with the flash), with no other sensors in sight. If it will be the only device, then this will remain a mystery as the case you see below suggests an additional hardware component to the right.

However, if the device above is the Honor 20, and there will be two phones, then the case you see below will probably be for the Honor 20 Pro. In that case, the Honor 20 Pro might be adding an extra camera, or a ToF sensor, placing it next to the P30 Pro in terms of camera power and capabilities.

Honor 20 Pro case leak above courtesy of GSMArena.