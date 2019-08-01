Honor 20 Re-Visit: Still in limbo?! (video)

Whether we like it or not, some of the best phones never make it to the United States. Not that you can’t import them, but it would be nice every once in a while to be able to grab a particular phone that’s available everywhere else, like the Honor 20 here.

With its punch hole display and quad-cameras (three lenses and a ToF sensor), the Honor 20 is a solid performer. It relies on the flagship Kirin 980 chip, which is on its way out as we’re expecting the new Kirin to debut with the Mate 30 series, and is equipped with 6GB of RAM. More details about the phone in the launch post.

In this particular video, we’re looking at a few reasons why we think the phone should be in more people’s hands. We’ve recently also compared it to another phone that’s not available in the U.S., so make sure to check that one out too.