Honor 20 Pro: Super close! (video)

The Honor 20 Pro went official, together with the Honor 20, back in May, and we were impressed with the device, in general, and the quad-camera system, in particular, when we took a first look at the phone with the occasion of our hands-on.

Now, almost four months later, we’re taking a closer look at the camera system, especially that macro lens, but not without taking a second to talk about the general phone experience. While we don’t want to give any spoilers, and we encourage you to watch the video below, we do like the in-hand feel, general handling, and the fingerprint scanner side-mounted into the power button.

We surprisingly don’t even mind the punch hole on the top left, which is smaller than on other competing smartphones. As for the quad camera system, and its main three lenses, check out the video as you’ll find sample pictures and recordings to prove our point: we like it!